Proton Token Market Cap Hits $170,246.37 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Proton Token has a total market cap of $170,246.37 and $180,422.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token (CRYPTO:PTT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

