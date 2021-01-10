ProxyNode Achieves Market Cap of $114,358.25 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $114,358.25 and approximately $10.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 125.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.43 or 0.00384619 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00027710 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.83 or 0.01184164 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 178,722,233 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.