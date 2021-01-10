PTON (PTON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One PTON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. During the last week, PTON has traded down 52% against the US dollar. PTON has a market cap of $196,130.97 and $452.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00108520 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.20 or 0.00628984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00232030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00054834 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012551 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The official website for PTON is foresting.io

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

