PUBLISH Achieves Market Capitalization of $309,227.07 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 52.9% lower against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $309,227.07 and approximately $50,829.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00023677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00108999 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00626978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00231248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00055195 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 tokens. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

