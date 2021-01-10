PUBLISH Trading Down 50.3% This Week (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. PUBLISH has a market cap of $335,115.10 and approximately $42,358.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 50.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00111457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00065631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00239160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00061223 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,999.31 or 0.88195526 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 tokens. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

