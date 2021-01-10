PumaPay Price Down 33.2% Over Last Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $110,183.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Coinall and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.19 or 0.04280395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.00302889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,826,422,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit, CoinBene and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.