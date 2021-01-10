Pundi X NEM Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $7,614.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00110332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.29 or 0.00658024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00065648 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00232348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00060475 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,788,634,982 coins and its circulating supply is 18,437,168,169 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

