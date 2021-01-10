Pundi X (NPXS) Trading Up 166.5% Over Last Week

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $116.88 million and $207.61 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X has traded up 166.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00043377 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005138 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000202 BTC.
  • Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038887 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,526.01 or 0.04027050 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.37 or 0.00328200 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.
  • Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013469 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.
  • Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014581 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,526,640,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,624,488,396 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

