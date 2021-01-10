Pundi X (NPXS) Trading Up 166.5% Over Last Week

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $116.88 million and $207.61 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X has traded up 166.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00043377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,526.01 or 0.04027050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.37 or 0.00328200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014581 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,526,640,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,624,488,396 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

