Pure (PUREX) Price Down 49.3% This Week

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Pure coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.00346293 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033043 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.99 or 0.01247418 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About Pure

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

