Pylon Network Market Capitalization Reaches $333,627.01 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded 49.9% lower against the US dollar. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $333,627.01 and $86.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Network coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $32.15, $18.94 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.87 or 0.00317966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.83 or 0.03767164 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a coin. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 582,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

Pylon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $13.77, $50.98, $5.60, $24.68, $24.43, $33.94, $32.15, $10.39, $7.50, $20.33 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.