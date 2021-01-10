Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Tops $2.63 on Major Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $424,998.09 and approximately $6,109.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be bought for $2.63 or 0.00006652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00023660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00108561 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.57 or 0.00633463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00234230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00054768 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012814 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,528 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

