Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading Down 23% Over Last Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00006391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $355,678.50 and $10,702.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00022188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00110828 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00259523 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00062377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00062792 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,219.38 or 0.84806114 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,528 tokens. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

