QASH Price Hits $0.0356 on Top Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, QASH has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One QASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $873,243.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00041581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00036323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.00317128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.53 or 0.03852816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014619 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QASH

