Qbao (QBT) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. Qbao has a total market cap of $151,129.34 and $80,969.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including EXX, Gate.io, Allcoin and CoinEgg.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EXX, Gate.io, Coinnest and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

