Qcash Reaches Market Cap of $72.01 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Qcash token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $72.01 million and $1.98 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00023816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00108627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.39 or 0.00655724 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00231604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00055910 BTC.

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

Qcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

