QChi (QCH) Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Million

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One QChi token can now be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Hotbit. QChi has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $3,404.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QChi has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00111478 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00627028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00237662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00054236 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012907 BTC.

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,342,714 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi . The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi

QChi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

