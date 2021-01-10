qiibee (QBX) Price Reaches $0.0039

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 36.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. qiibee has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $2,990.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, qiibee has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One qiibee token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get qiibee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00063471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00250298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00062480 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,049.77 or 0.86938957 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,090,253 tokens. qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com . qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.