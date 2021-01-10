qiibee Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,261.00 (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. qiibee has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $3,261.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, qiibee has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One qiibee token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109215 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.37 or 0.00634771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00234031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00055097 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,090,253 tokens. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

