Qitmeer (PMEER) Reaches Market Cap of $3.23 Million

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $536,762.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer token can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Coinnest, CoinBene and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.54 or 0.00646396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00065052 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00229808 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,628.35 or 0.88986951 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,911,170 tokens. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, CoinBene, Coinnest, ZB.COM and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

