QLC Chain (QLC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $317,946.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $3.88 million and $317,946.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00110321 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.22 or 0.00646426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00232975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00061009 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.