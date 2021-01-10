Qredit Market Cap Hits $3.99 Million (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Qredit has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

