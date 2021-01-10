Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $335.53 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.44 or 0.00009069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $335.53 million and $1.04 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000117 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 107% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 53% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,065,084 coins and its circulating supply is 97,545,664 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.