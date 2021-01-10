Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $855.25 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.29 or 0.00008309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $320.96 million and $855.25 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,063,484 coins and its circulating supply is 97,544,064 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

