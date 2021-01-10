Quant (QNT) Price Up 38.9% Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Quant has a market cap of $198.05 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 38.9% against the dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for about $16.41 or 0.00042834 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004695 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001391 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002949 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002678 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013145 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

