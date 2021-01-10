Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0273

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $19.52 million and approximately $644,510.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.87 or 0.00317966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.83 or 0.03767164 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014993 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

