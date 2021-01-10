Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $15.78 million and approximately $24,438.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00015252 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001598 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008325 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,019,146 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.