Quark Price Tops $0.0119 on Top Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Quark has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $499.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quark has traded 55% higher against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.