QuarkChain Trading Up 9.9% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $39.32 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00321047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.90 or 0.03783680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014767 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

