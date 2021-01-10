Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Hits $0.0164 on Major Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 30% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $14,593.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 42.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

