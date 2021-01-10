Quiztok (QTCON) Price Hits $0.0146 on Top Exchanges

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Quiztok token can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,861,628 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

