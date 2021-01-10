Quiztok (QTCON) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.11 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Quiztok token can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 79% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,861,628 tokens. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.