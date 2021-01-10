Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $911,084.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00016167 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,910,504 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

