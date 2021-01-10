Rally Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded up 118.3% against the dollar. One Rally token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $12.18 million and $1.00 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00110426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00068487 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00235868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00061384 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,353.35 or 0.87935480 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

Buying and Selling Rally

Rally can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

