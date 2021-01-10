Rally (RLY) Price Up 123.7% Over Last Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Rally token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 123.7% higher against the US dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $403,284.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

Rally can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

