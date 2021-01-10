RAMP (RAMP) Trading Up 304.6% Over Last Week

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One RAMP token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 304.6% higher against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $18.52 million and approximately $13.64 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00024023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00110444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.36 or 0.00629200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00236086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013491 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,177,012 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

