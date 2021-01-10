Rapids Reaches Market Capitalization of $567,272.97 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Rapids has a market cap of $567,272.97 and $3,069.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rapids Coin Profile

Rapids (CRYPTO:RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

