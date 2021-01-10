Rapids (RPD) Trading 48.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 49.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, Rapids has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $550,892.18 and $3,705.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00108453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.31 or 0.00617060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00235982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00054127 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.