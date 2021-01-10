Rapidz Market Cap Hits $4.63 Million (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and $7,761.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 99.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00110426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00068487 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00235868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00061384 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,353.35 or 0.87935480 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

