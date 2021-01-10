Rarible Market Cap Achieves $1.47 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Rarible has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can now be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00004503 BTC on exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $954,783.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00110743 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.35 or 0.00639339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00065826 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00235006 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,297.08 or 0.90108219 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible Token Trading

Rarible can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

