Rate3 Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, Rate3 has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $488,957.92 and $252,080.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00041581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00036323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.00317128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.53 or 0.03852816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HADAX, Bibox, DDEX, IDEX, DEx.top, FCoin, BitForex, Coinrail, Ethfinex and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

