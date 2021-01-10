Rate3 Trading 23.8% Higher This Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $466,571.37 and $166,700.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Bibox, DDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.93 or 0.04376680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00307490 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00033022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, IDEX, Ethfinex, HADAX, ABCC, FCoin, Bibox, BitForex, DEx.top, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

