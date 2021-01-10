Ratecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29.00 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Ratecoin has traded up 55.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $194,729.15 and $29.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001033 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

