Ravencoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $60,106.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00112656 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00256244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00062832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00062346 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,774.87 or 0.85301521 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,837,665,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

