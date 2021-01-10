Ravencoin Market Cap Hits $134.10 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $134.10 million and approximately $23.67 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00109951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.23 or 0.00604283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,881,575,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

