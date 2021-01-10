RChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $167,072.00 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. RChain has a total market capitalization of $9.54 million and $167,072.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,653.80 or 0.04191546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00036558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00317202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

REV is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.