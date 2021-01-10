RealChain (RCT) Trading Up 97.2% Over Last Week

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One RealChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded 97.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. RealChain has a total market cap of $200,016.70 and approximately $15,549.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00042778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.10 or 0.04212457 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00036291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00318191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,466,973 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

