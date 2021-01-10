Realio Network Trading 22.1% Higher Over Last Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Realio Network has a market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $677,209.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Realio Network has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Realio Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00003651 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00112308 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.42 or 0.00655637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00244087 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013614 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

Realio Network Token Trading

