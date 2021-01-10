RealTract Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,947.00 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 49.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One RealTract token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. During the last week, RealTract has traded up 184.3% against the US dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $277,572.61 and $1,947.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00111890 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00064570 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00245407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00061636 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,586.65 or 0.86676585 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

