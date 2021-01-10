Rebased (REB2) Price Hits $1.41 on Top Exchanges

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Rebased has a market cap of $212,332.96 and approximately $242.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rebased token can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00003691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rebased has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00111183 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.76 or 0.00636253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00234527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054878 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013073 BTC.

About Rebased

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

