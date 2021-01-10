RED (RED) 24-Hour Volume Tops $74,493.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. RED has a market capitalization of $379,379.40 and approximately $74,493.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. In the last week, RED has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.42 or 0.00442714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 74.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

